At least 22 people dead after pro-Iran protests in Pakistan and Iraq - VIDEO

Photo: AP Photo

The escalation of events in Iran following reports of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death has triggered widespread protests across Pakistan, resulting in 22 fatalities and over 200 injuries.

The demonstrations have spread to several major cities, with Karachi being the epicenter, where protesters gathered near the U.S. consulate. According to Sada va Sima, live gunfire from American forces during the protest caused multiple casualties and injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Protests have included clashes with security forces, road blockages, and acts of arson.

Pakistani authorities have tightened security, imposed movement restrictions in certain areas, and increased law enforcement presence. Officials continue to urge calm, but protests show no signs of slowing down.


By Aysel Mammadzada

