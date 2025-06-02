2.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Long Beach, California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 struck Long Beach, the US State of California, late Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Los Angeles, two miles from Carson, four miles from Signal Hill and four miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.6 miles.

