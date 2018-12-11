25 years of UNICEF partnership with Azerbaijan commemorated

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative stamp dedicated to the nation’s children has been unveiled by Azerbaijan’s national postal stamp agency, Azermarka, to commemorate the 25th anni

The unveiling took place at a special event today led by Ms. Leyla Gulaliyeva, President of Azermarka under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Edward Carwardine, UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan.

“UNICEF is proud to mark a quarter of a century of working in Azerbaijan to build a brighter future for every child in this young nation,” said Mr. Carwardine. “As Azerbaijan continues to grow rapidly, economically and socially, UNICEF remains committed to a vision of a future where all children enjoy the same opportunities, the same chances in life and the same respect for their rights. We are delighted to witness this new postage stamp issued by Azermarka, as a symbol of the progress made for children over the last 25 years.”

The postage stamp features a silhouette of a child under an umbrella and shielded by an adult’s hand, symbolizing the importance of care and protection for every child. The special edition stamps will be available in limited numbers and on sale at post offices and branches of Azermarka.

Working together with the Government, international partners, civil society, the private sector, and local communities, UNICEF has supported significant progress for children and women in Azerbaijan, including – amongst other successes – helping to make Azerbaijan a polio-free country and reducing the prevalence of other preventable diseases, introducing universal iodisation of salt to reduce conditions such as stunting, raising primary school enrolment rates to over 90 per cent, introducing the first school preparedness programme for five-year old’s, and halving the number of children living in institutions.

