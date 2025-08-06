2.7-magnitude earthquake strikes New Jersey near Hillsdale

+ ↺ − 16 px



A 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 12:11 p.m. ET, with the epicenter located about 1 mile southwest of Hillsdale, in Bergen County. It follows a slightly stronger quake that was recorded in the same area on Saturday night, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

USGS noted that the reported magnitude and shake intensity could be updated as more data is reviewed by seismologists. The agency also indicated that a revised shake-severity map may be released if new information becomes available.

At this time, no injuries or significant damage have been reported.

