28 May declared as the National Day of Azerbaijan in Nebraska

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a declaration on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, announcing May 28, 2018 as the National Day of Azerbaijan, urging residents to mark the event.

The statement says that on May 28, 1918, for the first time in the Muslim East, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular parliamentary republic that granted equal rights to all citizens of the republic, was proclaimed. The document says that the ADR was recognized by a number of states, including the United States.

It was noted that over the past 25 years, Azerbaijan has strengthened its sovereignty and independence, and is currently an ally and strategic partner of the United States in the Caspian region.

The statement says that Azerbaijanis living in the US and other countries of the world will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ADR on May 28, honoring the contribution of their ancestors to spreading democracy in the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.

The declaration was also signed by the Secretary of State of Nebraska, John Gale.

News.Az

