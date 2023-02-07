Death toll from massive earthquakes in Türkiye reaches 5,434 (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that jolted Türkiye has reached 5,434, the country’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

“At least 5,434 people were killed and 31,777 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country,” the minister said.

A total of 59,971 emergency officials are working in the area, including 3,200 personnel from 65 countries, AFAD said in a statement.

In a press briefing, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at least 18,000 gendarmes and nearly 10,000 police officers have been dispatched to the scene.

An additional 10,000 gendarmes will soon be dispatched to the scene, he said.

At least 941 buildings in Kahramanmaras have completely collapsed, he added.

Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.

Then at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district struck the region.

Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said the quakes were followed by 243 aftershocks and 6,217 buildings collapsed.

Around 16,400 search and rescue personnel are working in the region, Sezer said, adding that 65 countries have offered help so far.

Türkiye’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said that 338,000 earthquake victims have been housed in dormitories, universities and shelters.

Orhan Tatar, risk reduction general manager of AFAD, said earlier in the day that 250 million Turkish liras (about $13.3 million) in emergency funds had been sent to the provinces in the disaster area so far.

As a "purely precautionary decision," the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAS) stopped the flow of crude oil in the region, Tatar added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that with the quake, Türkiye was shaken by the "biggest disaster" since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake.

"Our state has taken action with all its institutions since the earthquake. All resources have been mobilized," he said at the AFAD office in the capital Ankara, where he was coordinating the rescue and relief work.

Erdogan also called on the nation to be of "one heart," saying: "I hope we will leave these disastrous days behind in unity and solidarity as a country and nation."

The president spoke to the mayors of Adana, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis on the phone and learned about search and rescue efforts, according to the presidency.

Türkiye will observe seven days of national mourning after the deadly earthquakes.

