2nd youth exhibition “Through the eyes of students: Environmental problems and ways of addressing them” held in Baku

The 2nd youth exhibition “Through the eyes of students: Environmental problems and ways of addressing them” has been held at Baku Crystal Hall.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov, officials, MPs, foreign ambassadors in Azerbaijan attended the exhibition, AzerTag reports.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the exhibition aimed to encourage youth interest in and raise awareness of environment-related issues, support their creative potential and stimulate social initiative.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov viewed works showcased at the exhibition.

On display at the exhibition were nearly 200 handiworks by young people aged between 14 and 29.

The event also featured a ceremony to award winners of the exhibition.

