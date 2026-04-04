3 April – World Aquatic Animal Day

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World Aquatic Animal Day was founded in 2020 by people from the Animal Law Clinic at Lewis & Clark Law School (Portland, Oregon, USA) who wanted to draw attention to the importance of aquatic animals to our society and ecosystems.

it aims to boost global protection for all water species, News.Az reports, citing ECOCALENDAR.

Aquatic animals, which are widely distributed around the world, are often threatened as a result of the interactions that humans have directly with the animals or indirectly through the disturbance of their habitats.

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It aims to encourage people to learn about these animals and recognize their significance. Aquatic animals include not only fish but also mollusks, crustaceans, water birds, starfish, corals, aquatic insects, amphibians, marine mammals, reptiles, and more.

The goal of the World Aquatic Animal Day is to increase worldwide awareness and create principles, laws, education, and outreach efforts to protect these valuable creatures. The first World Aquatic Animals Day in 2020 was celebrated by many organizations around the world, and it is hoped that more people will join in the coming years. The more people get involved, the better.

News.Az