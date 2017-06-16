3 Armenian soldiers killed in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Armenian soldiers were killed as a result of fighting in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to Oxu.Az, it was stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

According to the information of the Armenian side, one of the defensive sections of Armenians was fired from the grenade launchers at 6 p.m.

As a result, servicemen Matinyan Araik Rudikovich (born in 1997), Petrosyan Vigen Zhirarovich (born in 1997) and Sargsyan Vardan Tsovakovich (born in 1997) were killed.

In order to find out the details of the incident, the Armenian side launched an investigation.

It should be noted that according to a report of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, today the soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Shahveledov Sultan Niyaz oglu became a martyr in repelling the provocation of Armenian armed forces.

News.Az

