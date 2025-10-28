3 CIA-linked suspects arrested in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan authorities on Monday arrested three individuals allegedly linked to the CIA, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello Rondon said, News.az reports citing CNN.

During the arrests, authorities reportedly seized mobile phones and CIA operational manuals, Cabello said.

The minister said the suspects were involved in a suspected false-flag operation in the Caribbean Sea as the United States undertakes military exercises with Trinidad and Tobago. The plan aimed to fabricate an incident that could justify aggression against Venezuela, Cabello added.

Venezuela's government has information that they intend to "attack a U.S. military ship stationed on that island and then blame Venezuela to justify an attack" on the South American country, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said in a post on social media.

"These events confirm the ongoing efforts to destabilize Venezuela through both foreign and domestic actors," Cabello said.

He underscored the government's continued commitment to safeguarding national security through coordination between civilian and military forces.

"We work every day to prevent harm to the Venezuelan people," he said.

News.Az