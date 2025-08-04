3 cryptos below $2 predicted to turn $400 into $4000 in 2025, all set to outperform Ripple (XRP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fresh contenders priced under $2 are now gaining serious momentum, with projections showing they could generate up to 10x returns in 2025. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as the top pick, with Stellar (XLM) and Hedera (HBAR) also positioned for breakout growth set to outperform XRP.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin Built for Speed, Growth, and Community

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t just another meme-based asset; it’s a Layer 2 blockchain project focused on speed, ultra-low fees, and high security. Combining performance features with strong branding, LILPEPE has carved out a unique niche. It brings humor and culture together with utility, a formula that has made other meme-based tokens explode in value. Now, with a growing community and bullish tokenomics, LILPEPE is turning heads in the crypto space. Currently in stage 9 of its presale, LILPEPE tokens are selling at just $0.0018, with the project having already raised over $13.89 million. Stage 8 recently closed after raising $13,775,000, showing clear momentum and investor demand. With just 1.5 billion tokens left to sell and a funding goal of $2.7 million, buyers are snapping them up fast. The total token supply is set at 100 billion, and of that, 26.5% is reserved for folks who joined the presale. That supply control increases scarcity and investor interest. Other token allocations include 10% for liquidity, 30% chain reserves, 10% for DEX use, 10% for marketing, and 13.5% for staking and rewards. There are zero taxes—something investors typically find attractive. Community excitement continues to grow, with a massive $770,000 giveaway ongoing. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in LILPEPE tokens, and the campaign has already recorded over 161,000 entries. On top of that, the token has been listed on CoinMarketCap and is preparing for major listings, including launches on two top centralized exchanges and an upcoming debut on the largest exchange globally. Analysts predict a 10x price increase in 2025, taking a $400 investment to $4,000, based on momentum, smart tokenomics, and strong demand. With meme culture driving attention and Layer 2 infrastructure increasing its appeal, LILPEPE leads the pack under $2.

Stellar (XLM): Climbing the Charts with Technical Strength

Analysts suggest a breakout above $0.52 for Stellar (XLM), priced at $0.42, could set off a 35% rally toward $0.63 by August. Backed by increasing buyer pressure and a high correlation with XRP’s movement, XLM appears ready to climb. Its 3-5 second transaction confirmation times and negligible fees make it attractive for peer-to-peer and cross-border transactions. With the Hana wallet adoption rising and trading volume up 5.5%, the network is clearly seeing more activity. Moreover, DeFi use is climbing, with collateral deployments increasing via the Balanced platform. Stellar's flexibility and faster transaction capability give it a competitive edge over XRP's focus on institutional use. For everyday and retail utility, Stellar may offer a more appealing solution, and that translates to growth potential. If the technical breakout occurs and momentum continues, Stellar could easily 10x from current levels by 2025.

Hedera (HBAR): High Momentum and ETF Buzz Fuel the Climb

Hedera (HBAR) is trading at $0.29, with several indicators signaling significant upside potential. HBAR’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently 78.56, showing strong buyer interest. Predictions suggest a possible 192% rise to $0.50 in the near term. But the big headline comes from the Nasdaq’s filing for a spot HBAR ETF. If approved in a favorable regulatory environment, the ETF could open the door to large-scale institutional capital. Unlike Ripple’s institutional-only focus, Hedera appeals to both enterprise and public sector partnerships. It has built a reputation for security and scalability, and its governing council includes tech giants such as Google, IBM, and Boeing. With these foundations in place and a potential ETF launch on the horizon, Hedera is seen as another crypto poised to 10x by 2025, making a $400 investment potentially worth $4,000.

Conclusion

While XRP continues to focus on the banking sector, newer tokens are building momentum through innovation, adoption, and community. All three are currently trading under $2 and have the fundamentals, demand, and momentum to turn a $400 investment into $4,000 in 2025. LILPEPE, in particular, has the hype, utility, and stage-setting to potentially lead this trio and outperform XRP in the coming year.

News.Az