3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; at least 11 hospitalized

Three people are dead, including the suspect, and at least 11 people were hospitalized Friday morning in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, APA reports citing USA Today.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. central time Friday; the suspect died just before 8 a.m., Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard said.

At least two other people were confirmed dead, said Jason Bortz, spokesman for NAS Pensacola.

Five patients were accepted to Baptist Hospital, according to spokeswoman Kathy Bowers. Six were accepted to Sacred Heart Hospital.

