3 killed, 3 hurt in hospital fire in western Ukraine

At least three people were killed and three others hurt in a fire in a hospital in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region, the National Police said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The fire broke on the evening of Tuesday in a COVID-19 ward of the hospital in Kosiv city, killing three patients on the spot.

Three health workers were taken to the hospital with burns. According to local media, one nurse is in grave condition with burns covering 90 percent of her body.

A preliminary investigation showed that the fire was caused by a candle, which resulted in an explosion of the COVID-19 oxygen concentrator. Further investigation is underway.

