3 killed in Houthi attack on cargo ship in Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An attack by Yemen's Houthi militants on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea killed three mariners and wounded two others, a Yemeni government naval official told Xinhua on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Houthi militants attacked the Greek-owned Eternity C at 8:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Monday in the Red Sea, just hours after the group claimed responsibility for sinking another vessel, the bulk carrier Magic Seas.

According to the official, the Houthi militants boarded the Eternity C in an attempt to seize the vessel, triggering fierce clashes with the ship's crew. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of three mariners and left two others injured.

The confrontation caused significant damage to the ship's turret, leaving the vessel adrift and forcing the surviving crew members to abandon the ship, the official said.

The latest incident marks the second major attack following the Houthi group's claim of sinking the Magic Seas, also flying the Liberian flag.

According to the Yemeni official, the Magic Seas was carrying approximately 17,000 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound commonly used in fertilizer production and explosives manufacturing.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a Monday statement that the attack on Magic Seas was a response to the shipowner's "repeated violations" of the Houthi ban on entry to Israeli ports.

The Houthi group has made no claim or comment regarding the Eternity C attack so far.

The Houthis have intensified their maritime campaign since November 2023, targeting vessels they claim are linked to Israel. The group say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who are under Israeli attack.

Israel has responded to the Houthi maritime attacks with airstrikes on several Houthi-controlled areas, particularly targeting key infrastructure in Hodeidah port city.

News.Az