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Iranian nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Kia and spouse killed in strike - PHOTO

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Iranian nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Kia and spouse killed in strike - PHOTO
Source: BBC

An Iranian nuclear scientist and his spouse have been killed in a recent strike, according to reports from Iranian media.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Reza Kia, a scientist reportedly linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, and his wife, News.Az reports

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Details surrounding the timing and location of the strike remain limited, and the circumstances of the incident have not been independently verified.

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Kia and spouse killed in strike

Source: Al Arabiya

The reports come amid heightened tensions in the region following ongoing conflict involving Iran and its adversaries. In recent weeks, strikes targeting military and strategic infrastructure have intensified, raising concerns about further escalation.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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