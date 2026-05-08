3 soldiers wounded in Hezbollah drone strikes; 1 in serious condition - VIDEO

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Three Israeli soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, in separate drone attacks claimed by Hezbollah near the Israel-Lebanon border, according to the Israeli military.

The most serious incident occurred after an explosive drone crossed into Israeli territory and detonated near the border area. The Israeli military said one soldier sustained serious injuries while another was moderately wounded in the blast, News.Az reports, citing Times of Israel.

Earlier in the day, additional explosive drones reportedly struck near Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon, injuring another soldier moderately.

The Israeli military said all wounded personnel were evacuated to hospitals for treatment and that their families had been informed.

Officials also reported further rocket and mortar fire launched from Lebanon toward Israeli positions during the day. According to the military, one projectile was intercepted by air defense systems, while no additional injuries were reported from the incoming fire.

The attacks come amid continuing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a wider regional escalation. Violence along the frontier has remained volatile, with drone strikes, artillery exchanges, and rocket fire continuing to raise concerns about broader instability in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

News.Az