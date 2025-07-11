3-year-old girl found safe after SUV abduction in Seattle

Officers respond to a home in Rainier Valley near the intersection of South Rose Street and Rainier Avenue South after a child was abducted on Thursday, August 17, 2023. (KOMO News)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3-year-old girl who was reported abducted in a stolen SUV Thursday evening in Seattle has been found safe, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The child was inside the vehicle when it was taken around 5:30 p.m. from the 9700 block of 9th Avenue Southwest in the White Center neighborhood. Authorities quickly launched an alert and search operation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Further details about where and how the girl was located have not yet been released. The investigation into the vehicle theft and possible suspects remains ongoing.

News.Az