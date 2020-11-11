30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands is over, Turkish politician says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 30-year suffering of the Azerbaijani people is over, Leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli said.

“Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation,” Bahceli said.

"Armenia, according to the trilateral agreement, will return the rest of the occupied territories to Azerbaijan,” the leader of the party added. “Russian and Turkish peacekeepers will be deployed here. Azerbaijan will ensure safe movement along the Lachin corridor while the western districts of Azerbaijan will be connected with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via a transport corridor. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is the Azerbaijani land, the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been liberated. Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

News.Az