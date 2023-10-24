3+3 format can be effective in thwarting external interventions - Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020, Baku came up with the idea of creating a 3+3 format in the region, and eventually, a meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers took place in Moscow, Nagif Hamzayev, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

The lawmaker stressed that the new realities created by Azerbaijan in the region are already recognized by almost all countries.

“I think that the holding of a 3+3 format meeting in Iran at the level of foreign ministers after Azerbaijan’s full restoration of its sovereignty is an effective platform for addressing regional problems. However, Armenia continues to demonstrate a different position in these processes. it is hypocritical that Armenia talks about peace and then tends to arm itself,” he said.

The Azerbaijani MP noted that the 3+3 format can push Armenia to a certain extent to accept the realities.

Hamzayev emphasized that the 3+3 format can also be effective in preventing external interventions. “For this, first of all, ensuring security, solving the communication problem, strengthening economic cooperation, preventing external threats, and at the same time normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the region can be one of the successes achieved in the future. Calls for peace reflected in the final statement of the Tehran meeting can prevent possible conflicts in the region. I believe that regional countries will remain loyal to this format,” he added.

News.Az