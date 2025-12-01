3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bahrain
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Bahrain early Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The quake occurred at 3.58am UAE time, with a depth of 8 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.
The tremor was not felt in the UAE and had no impact on the country, the NCM confirmed.