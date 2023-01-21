33rd anniversary of January 20 tragedy commemorated in Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico held a commemorative event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

Members of the Turkish, Georgian and Kazakh embassies in Mexico, local authorities and media representatives, Azerbaijanis living in Mexico, as well as Mexican friends of Azerbaijan, attended the event, the Azerbaijani Embassy told News.Az.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of January 20 martyrs.

Ambassador Mammad Talibov spoke about the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for freedom and the January 20 tragedy. The diplomat noted that the January 20 tragedy is one of the most painful and at the same time the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said that National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the first statesman to strongly condemn this crime and demand a political assessment of the massacre committed and the punishment of the perpetrators.

The event also featured the screening of a video depicting the chronicle of the 20 January tragedy and the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for freedom.

