34 dead, 14 rescued from migrant boat in Syrian waters -official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian authorities have found 34 dead and 14 survivors from a migrant boat near the coastal city of Tartous that survivors said had left from northern Lebanon, Samer Qubrusli, the director-general of ports, told Reuters, News.az reports citing TASS.

Qubrusli cited survivors as saying that the boat left from Minyeh in north Lebanon days ago and added that those on board had held several nationalities. He said search operations were ongoing in difficult conditions due to rough seas and high winds.

News.Az