Why Azerbaijani users cancel Azercell and Nar: Service quality questioned

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Complaints about mobile operators in Azerbaijan are once again gaining momentum, as users express growing dissatisfaction over rising internet package prices and declining service quality. Customers of major providers such as Azercell Telekom and Nar have taken to social media to report higher costs alongside weaker performance.

In March 2026, Azercell Telekom announced price increases across several tariff plans. For example, the “SuperSən 3GB” package rose from 10 to 12 manats, while the 6GB plan increased from 15 to 17 manats. The company justified the changes by pointing to growing internet demand and efforts to improve service quality, News.Az reports.

However, many subscribers disagree with this explanation. Online discussions and forum posts suggest that despite paying more, users experience faster data depletion and inconsistent internet speeds compared to previous months. Some also argue that mobile internet prices in Azerbaijan remain high compared to European markets, while competition in the sector appears limited.

Another major concern is the active duration of mobile numbers. Users claim that if they do not regularly top up their balance or renew packages, their numbers are quickly restricted first partially, then completely. Some Reddit users have criticized cases where even small top-ups, such as 1 AZN, keep a number active for only a few days.

The issue has also attracted attention from local media and online platforms. Reports and video analyses by outlets highlight growing public frustration and boycott calls on social networks, with many users describing the price increases as unjustified.

Consumers also raise questions about data usage transparency, claiming discrepancies between purchased traffic volumes and actual consumption. Some users argue that high minimum billing units lead to faster depletion of internet packages than expected.

Review platforms show hundreds of negative comments about Bakcell as well as Azercell and Nar, with all three operators receiving low ratings from users.

Experts suggest that weak competition in the mobile telecommunications market allows price increases to continue with little pressure. Meanwhile, users are calling for clearer tariff structures, longer number activation periods, and more stable internet service. The central question remains: why are customers paying more but receiving less?

News.Az