IRGC conducts five-day military drill near Tehran to boost combat readiness

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has conducted a large-scale military exercise around Tehran designed to enhance readiness to confront what it described as enemy threats, Iranian media reported.

The five-day drill, titled “Martyred Commander Imam Khamenei”, was carried out by the Mohammad Rasulullah Corps of the IRGC in Greater Tehran under the slogan “Labbaik Ya Khamenei” (“At your service, O Khamenei”), News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the Mohammad Rasulullah Corps in Greater Tehran, said IRGC and Basij commando units reached full operational readiness during the exercise.

“In this exercise, all pre-planned scenarios, tactics, and team and individual combat techniques against the enemy in any territory were practised and evaluated,” Hassanzadeh said.

He added that one of the main objectives of the exercise was to enhance combat capabilities against “any movement by the American-Zionist enemy”.

“The exercise was successfully carried out and all its objectives were achieved,” he said.

According to Fars, the drills were conducted in operational areas surrounding Tehran.

News.Az