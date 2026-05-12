US envoy: Gulf states face choice between Israel, Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mike Huckabee has said he is “very optimistic” that additional Middle Eastern countries will soon join the Abraham Accords and establish formal relations with Israel.



Speaking in Israel, Huckabee argued that shifting regional dynamics and ongoing conflicts are pushing countries in the Gulf toward difficult strategic decisions. He suggested that some Arab states remain strongly critical of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and recently Iran, which continues to fuel regional tensions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

At the same time, he sought to reinforce US backing for Israel amid wider confrontation with Iran, saying that Israel and the United States face interconnected security challenges linked to Iran’s regional influence.

Huckabee stated that Gulf countries “will have to make a choice” between what they perceive as threats from Israel and Iran, adding that regional actors are closely watching recent developments. He argued that Israel is not seeking territorial expansion and contrasted this with Iranian missile activity, framing the regional security dilemma as one of alignment and deterrence.

His remarks come as Washington continues to promote expanded normalization agreements in the region, despite ongoing wars and heightened political divisions across the Middle East.

News.Az