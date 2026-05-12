Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli tank in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack targeting an Israeli tank near the town of Houla in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region.

According to the statement, the group said it struck a Merkava (tank) positioned close to the border area in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The claim comes amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and armed groups operating in Lebanon. The Israeli side has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the reported incident.

Earlier, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem delivered a strongly worded statement, saying the group is engaged in what he described as resistance against Israeli actions in Lebanon.

“We are facing an Israeli-American aggression that wants to subjugate our country of Lebanon,” he said.

He added that the group would not surrender and would continue its operations in defense of Lebanon and its population, regardless of the duration or cost of the conflict.

The situation reflects continued volatility along the Israel–Lebanon border, where exchanges of fire and military claims have increased regional tensions in recent periods.

News.Az