3.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Redlands area, California

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A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Redlands area, California, Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing ABC 7.

The earthquake's epicenter was about 4 miles south-southwest of Redlands at a depth of about 2.1 miles, USGS said.

The quake struck around 6:40 p.m., about 5 miles south of Moreno Valley and 10 miles north-northwest of San Bernardino.

It was the second quake to rattle the Redlands area this week after a 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

News.Az