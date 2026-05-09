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3.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Redlands area, California

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3.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Redlands area, California
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A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Redlands area, California, Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing ABC 7.

The earthquake's epicenter was about 4 miles south-southwest of Redlands at a depth of about 2.1 miles, USGS said.

The quake struck around 6:40 p.m., about 5 miles south of Moreno Valley and 10 miles north-northwest of San Bernardino.

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It was the second quake to rattle the Redlands area this week after a 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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