3.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Redlands area, California
Source: Shutterstock
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Redlands area, California, Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, News.Az reports, citing ABC 7.
The earthquake's epicenter was about 4 miles south-southwest of Redlands at a depth of about 2.1 miles, USGS said.
The quake struck around 6:40 p.m., about 5 miles south of Moreno Valley and 10 miles north-northwest of San Bernardino.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
It was the second quake to rattle the Redlands area this week after a 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday.
No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
By Nijat Babayev