34 years pass since Dashalti operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan today marks 34 years since the Dashalti operation, a military mission carried out during the early stages of the First Karabakh War.

The operation began on January 25, 1992, with the objective of liberating the village of Dashalti. It ended unsuccessfully on the evening of January 26. Around 200 soldiers from the Shikhov Battalion took part in the mission under the command of then–Defense Minister Tajaddin Mekhdiyev, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The initial operational plan involved two platoons. One was tasked with advancing through the village of Nabilar, climbing the Gizilgaya height, and blocking the road connecting Dashalti with the village of Signakh. The second platoon was assigned to block the road linking Dashalti to Shushakand.

However, the operation faced serious challenges. Unfavorable weather, weak coordination between units, leaked information about the mission, and the betrayal of local guides contributed to its failure. The platoon that entered Dashalti was ambushed, while the remaining units sustained losses and were forced to retreat.

As a result, more than 90 Azerbaijani servicemen lost their lives. Armenian forces also suffered casualties, with around 80 soldiers reported killed during the clashes.

Nearly three decades later, Dashalti was liberated during Azerbaijan’s successful counteroffensive operations that began on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Azerbaijani forces regained control of the village, bringing symbolic closure to the events of 1992.

Following the liberation of formerly occupied territories, mass graves were discovered in several locations. One such site was found in Dashalti on February 17, 2021, where the remains of seven individuals were recovered.

The anniversary serves as a moment of remembrance for those who took part in the operation and as a reflection on the later restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial control over Dashalti.

News.Az