35 border markers installed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, more than half of geodetic works completed

As of April 29, 2024, more than half of the work planned for pinpointing coordinates on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, based on geodetic measurements, has been completed, with 35 border markers installed, says Press Release of Office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

Expert groups from both countries are continuing their work.

News.Az