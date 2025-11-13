+ ↺ − 16 px

Other cryptocurrencies are unusual in that they are stable, strong, and in perpetual demand even as the rest of the market declines. The strongest projects are Zcash (ZEC), ChainOpera AI (COAI), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Privacy-oriented coins, AI-based platforms, and future-meme ecosystems are highly utilitarian, innovative, and have strong potential to hold value in the long term.

Zcash (ZEC): Whales Back the Privacy Coin’s 1,200% Surge

Zcash (ZEC) has revolutionized the history of privacy coins, and over the last three months, the coin has generated a profit of over 1,200%, with no indication of slowing. ZEC now trades at over $635.86 and has broken out of a multi-month flag formation, a positive indication of a strong uptrend driven by heavy volume and institutional inflows, suggesting the trend is likely to persist. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator, which tracks the movement of big money, is currently at +0.21, indicating continued accumulation by whales.

Inflows into exchange-traded funds have decreased by more than 90%, indicating that retail selling pressure has largely dissipated and that larger investors can now drive the trend. On-chain data supports this image, as On-Balance Volume (OBV) has been trending higher since October, suggesting that it is more realistic capital than speculation driving ZEC. As long as Zcash remains above $384, analysts anticipate gains to $847, which would place it among the most positive technical frameworks in the current cycle.

ChainOpera AI (COAI): Smart Money Eyes a 100% Reversal After Deep Correction

ChainOpera AI (COAI) could be on a recovery course after the 84 percent downswing from its highs in October. At about $1.12, the project has been a silent attraction for whales and savvy investors, whose holdings increased by more than 25% during the recent decline. This buildup stage is accompanied by a wave of unseen bullish deviation in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a sign that has already led to a 479 percent rise in the price of COAI earlier this year.

The technical indicators suggest that COAI is approaching the $3.97 support level. Thus, it is not unimaginable to see a bounce back to $7.33 or even $9.09, representing more than 100% upside potential. The decentralized nature of AI development in the token has been attractive to long-term investors interested in a stake in the crossover point between blockchain and artificial intelligence, which are poised to prosper even in a broader market crash.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): Institutional Support Empowers a Long-term Vision

As the market takes a back seat, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) continues to attract major institutional investors. The recent $120 million private equity financing by OceanPal Inc., in conjunction with the NEAR Foundation, underscores increased confidence in the project's technological premise. The venture will result in the formation of SovereignAI Services LLC, a decentralized infrastructure firm leveraging NEAR and Nvidia technologies to build private, AI-built cloud infrastructure.

NEAR is trading around $2.24 and remains stable, whereas traditional assets do not. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in an overbought range of 39, which indicates a possible upside reversal. As OceanPal intends to acquire 10 percent of the total NEAR supply, the blockchain's long-term fundamentals are positive. NEAR is among the most robust assets in turbulent markets due to its scalable architecture, enterprise partnerships, and proactive AI integration.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Coin Energy Meets Real Utility and Long-Term Safety

While others are commonly referred to as meme coins, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is reinventing that story. However, unlike conventional hype-driven tokens, LILPEPE is a Layer 2 project that protects sniper bot use with zero gas fees and cross-chain compatibility, and combines meme culture with a solid blockchain design. It sells at a price below $0.005, offering first-mover investors asymmetric upside, and is transparent, with a CertiK audit and transparent tokenomics.

The current $777,000 Giveaway and 15 ETH Mega Event by LILPEPE has driven significant community growth, attracting over 20,000 new holders during the presale phase. The potential to scale and social governance factor, as well as the application of gamification tools to the project, have rendered it a less risky long-term bet for the meme business, especially in the eyes of investors who want to own a high-upside asset without making structural concessions.

Conclusion: 4 Assets That Have Been Built to Survive a Storm

Zcash is associated with less privacy and institutional belief. ChainOpera is an AI that combines data intelligence and blockchain resiliency. NEAR Protocol still enjoys enterprise-level adoption. And Little Pepe (LILPEPE) demonstrates that meme coins can evolve into sustainable ecosystems with real utility and long-term potential relevance to communities. These four are good candidates for your portfolio, particularly if you are seeking diversification that is neither too volatile with innovation nor too stable during economic downturns. Visit the current LILPEPE presale page, its ecosystem, or the official Telegram channel to discover why it is the most promising hybrid meme project of 2025.

