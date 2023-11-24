4-day humanitarian pause takes effect in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The four-day humanitarian pause between the Israeli army and Hamas came into effect on Friday morning in all areas of the Gaza Strip, temporarily stopping attacks for prisoner exchange and aid, News.Az reports citing international media.

The pause commenced at 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are being held by Hamas following the cross-border attack by the Palestinian group on Oct. 7.

