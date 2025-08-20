4 ETH meme coins to buy and flip $75 into $7500 in 2025 as Ethereum price aims for $8000

+ ↺ − 16 px

2025 is shaping up to be a major year for meme coins, with both newcomer and veteran tokens ready to grab attention. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is grabbing the spotlight, thanks to a stellar presale, a buzzing community, and savvy tokenomics. Next to Little Pepe, Pepecoin (PEPE), Pengu, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are also flashing green lights for big gains next year.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Set to Pop

Little Pepe is the meme token everyone has been talking about, and the hype starts with the presale numbers. As of August 2025, the Little Pepe presale has already racked up over $19,524,837 million in presale funds, with nearly 12.8 billion tokens sold. Those numbers alone say investors are ready for the next move. The next presale stage lifts the price to $0.0021, while the current price is $0.0020, giving fresh investors a last call to buy in before the chart starts climbing. Little Pepe’s tokenomics are designed for long-term success. Every detail matters: 26.5% of all tokens went to presale, 10% went to liquidity, 30% are locked in chain reserves, and another 10% are marked specifically for DEX allocations. This balanced plan keeps the coin stable while letting the community take part. The real kicker is the 0% tax on transactions, meaning every holder keeps more value in their wallet—a feature you don’t often see in crypto. Right now, the ongoing giveaway gives the project even more buzz. We’ve already seen 31,000 holders and big buys of $5,000, $6,000, and $9,000. The presale is still live, and we expect the token price to jump as soon as it lists on the exchanges.

Pepecoin (PEPE): The Frog Coin with Crazy Price Moves

Pepecoin keeps grabbing headlines with its crazy price swings and a loyal fanbase. It’s trading at $0.00001164, boasting a market cap of about $4.73 billion and 474,000 holders. Those numbers make it one of the hottest meme coins out there. Whale wallets are getting heavier, with more than 2.8 trillion PEPE tokens bought up during the latest price ride. If this trend keeps going, we could see PEPE push up toward $0.00001750 soon. Pepecoin is shaping up with a classic bullish cup-and-handle chart pattern—usually a strong sign that traders are quietly accumulating—and the MACD divergence is flashing green for renewed bullish momentum. If the coin can maintain that all-important support level at $0.0000075, we could see a powerful breakout. Analysts are setting a price target of $0.0000375, which would give traders a nice slice of upside.

Pengu: The Meme Coin with the Winning Game Plan

Pengu is riding a powerful wave, all thanks to the September debut of Pudgy Party, a mobile battle-royale game built with Mythical Games. The excitement is already echoing the breakout of Axie Infinity back in 2021. Since the game was announced, Pengu has climbed 117%, including a 51% jump just for the final launch date. Right now, after closing at $0.03736, the coin is pushing $695 million in daily trading and has just beaten the wider crypto market with 165% gains for the past month. Institutional players like Robinhood, plus partnerships with NASCAR and Lufthansa, are fueling a clear runway for broad adoption. If the momentum keeps up, price watchers see a new $3 billion market cap and a stretch target of $0.0791 ahead.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): From Meme to Mission-Driven Ecosystem

Shiba Inu keeps moving beyond its meme coin start and is building a practical ecosystem. The token now trades at $0.000013. It exploded in value after the launch of Shibarium, a layer-2 network that speeds up transactions and cuts gas fees. Thanks to this upgrade, the Shiba Inu network crossed the milestone of 1 billion transactions, proving it is now a serious player in the blockchain world. On top of the speed and cost improvements, Shiba Inu is getting leaner. The token burn rate jumped 3,277%, and whale wallet activity rose 249%, indicating that bigger investors are paying closer attention. Several forecasts now see SHIB going 10 times higher by 2025. With these changes, the project is no longer just a meme coin; it is growing the building blocks that could keep driving its value and utility forward.

Conclusion: The Meme Coin Surge of 2025

Get ready—2025 could be the year meme coins go mainstream! Little Pepe, Pepecoin, Pengu, and the ever-famous Shiba Inu are all primed for takeoff. Little Pepe’s stellar presale, smart token design, and buzzing community make it one of the top picks for 2025. Pepecoin and Pengu are right behind, flashing the same growth signals, while Shiba Inu stands as a seasoned veteran. Altogether, these coins could rewrite the rules for meme assets. If you’re hunting the next 100x winner, Little Pepe is the ticket before PEPE and BONK hit fresh peaks. The presale is almost done, and a big exchange listing is just around the corner. Don’t wait—jump in while the chance is hot!

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az