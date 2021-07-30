Yandex metrika counter

4 injured after shots fired outside store in Germany's Berlin

  • World
  • Share
4 injured after shots fired outside store in Germany's Berlin

Four people were injured after a suspect opened fire during a clash at a car park in northern Berlin on Friday, the Berliner Zeitung reported.

The perpetrator was on the run, it said, adding the injured included three men and a woman.

Of the injured, one person was stabbed with a knife, another suffered a gunshot wound, and a third suffered a head injury in a fight in the car park of a DIY store in Berlin's Wedding district, the Berliner Zeitung added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      