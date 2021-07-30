4 injured after shots fired outside store in Germany's Berlin
Four people were injured after a suspect opened fire during a clash at a car park in northern Berlin on Friday, the Berliner Zeitung reported.
The perpetrator was on the run, it said, adding the injured included three men and a woman.
Of the injured, one person was stabbed with a knife, another suffered a gunshot wound, and a third suffered a head injury in a fight in the car park of a DIY store in Berlin's Wedding district, the Berliner Zeitung added.
