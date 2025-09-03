4 meme coins going viral as whales pile in this September

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meme coin market is ablaze with excitement this September 2025 as whales pour millions into viral tokens, driving the $79 billion sector to new heights. With $18.54 billion worth of meme coins traded in just 24 hours, investors are turning their attention to a handful of tokens that are fueling the frenzy. Here’s a look at the 4 meme coins going viral this September.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Emerging Meme Coin Leader

A small but mighty contender is shaking up the meme coin scene this September: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Unlike other tokens, LILPEPE stands out as the only meme coin ecosystem where sniper bots won’t work, making it a safer and fairer project for the community. This distinctive edge is catching the attention of whales who see its roadmap as a blueprint for long-term success. The presale for LILPEPE is gaining incredible traction, with tokens currently priced at $0.0021 in its twelfth stage. The eleventh stage sold out ahead of schedule, showing the overwhelming demand from investors. So far, the presale has raised $23.30 million, signaling confidence in the token’s growth potential. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already been listed on CoinMarketCap. Backed by anonymous yet highly experienced experts, known for supporting some of the biggest meme projects in history, this token’s viral momentum is further fueled. Market analysts are forecasting LILPEPE to lead the current wave of meme coins, especially as whales continue to accumulate during the presale. For traders, this is the prime opportunity to enter before listings potentially drive the price to new highs. To celebrate its fast-growing community, the LILPEPE team is running a massive giveaway. Ten lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens, rewarding early supporters and reinforcing the strong bond between the project and its investors. With a strong presale, whale activity, and a supportive community, Little Pepe is positioning itself as the number one meme coin going viral this September.

Bonk (BONK) – Momentum Fueled by Whale Accumulation

Bonk (BONK) is seeing renewed strength after breaking through a key resistance at $0.000025, sparking a 12% price rally. Whales have been quick to accumulate, leading to a 15% surge in 24-hour trading volume, which hit $1.16 billion. Consolidation near the $0.000025 level suggests whales are preparing for a potential retest of BONK’s all-time highs. Adding to the buzz, Safety Shot Inc. announced a $25 million investment into BONK, further cementing its viral status this September.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Whale Transactions Ignite Fresh Rally

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently broke above the $0.000015 resistance level, with RSI climbing above 60—both signs of strong bullish energy. On-chain data reveals over 1.2 trillion SHIB tokens were acquired by whales in the past week alone. This accumulation has pushed SHIB into the spotlight once again, sparking speculation that a major rally could follow in September.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – Technical Breakout and Exchange Listings

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has captured investor attention with a steady 6.17% weekly price increase and a breakout past $0.038 resistance. The chart shows a bullish flag formation with consistent volume, pointing to whale-driven growth. Since July, whales have accumulated over 200 million tokens, pushing derivatives open interest to a record $591 million. Meanwhile, back-to-back listings on Bitstamp by Robinhood and Arkham Exchange boosted liquidity and increased accessibility, helping PENGU’s 24-hour trading volume climb to $353.97 million. This blend of whale accumulation, technical strength, and exchange support makes PENGU one of the meme coins climbing fast this September

Final Thoughts

With whales actively fueling the meme coin rally this September, these four tokens are capturing the spotlight. While Bonk, Shiba Inu, and Pudgy Penguins are riding technical breakouts and whale accumulation, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands at the front of the meme coin wave, showing why whales are piling in ahead of its potential breakout moment.

