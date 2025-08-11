4 meme coins that could give dogecoin strong competition like Shiba Inu did during the 2021 Bull run

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin (DOGE) soared significantly, exceeding 12,000% gains. Yet, the biggest shock came from Shiba Inu (SHIB), which rocketed more than 1,000,000%, establishing an entirely new benchmark for what a meme coin could achieve. However, as the next bull run begins to gather steam, here are four meme coins poised to challenge Dogecoin again, starting with the most promising of them all: Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Set to Dominate 2025

Little Pepe is more than another frog-themed meme coin; it’s shaping up to be the next major force in crypto. Built on a Layer 2 blockchain optimized for meme coin ecosystems, it offers lightning-fast transactions, minimal gas fees, and native support for dApps. But its technical foundation isn’t the only thing catching attention. Its presale performance has been nothing short of explosive. Starting at $0.0010 in Stage 1, the presale has moved swiftly through each phase, with Stage 8 selling out in record time.

Now in Stage 9 at $0.0018 and aiming for a launch price of $0.0030, early buyers are already seeing impressive potential returns. With 26.5% of the 100 billion supply allocated to presale and millions of wallet addresses participating, LILPEPE is already building a strong base of holders.

What truly sets Little Pepe apart is its unique blockchain environment—engineered to block sniper bots and front-running tactics. This makes for a fairer ecosystem, something early investors are eager to support. There's also a growing team of anonymous experts involved, many of whom have had proven success with top-performing meme coins. Already listed on CoinMarketCap, Little Pepe is set for high visibility and global reach. The momentum is undeniable, and crypto investors are pouring capital into the project in anticipation of a breakout moment that could rival and even exceed Shiba Inu’s 2021 performance.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): From NFT Fame to Meme Coin Contender

Trading at roughly $0.035, PENGU has seen a 136.54% price surge over the past month, pushing its market cap to $2.15 billion. Its daily trading volume exceeds $477 million. The combination of a lively, dedicated community and strong technical indicators has analysts projecting a price target between $0.06 and $0.07 by late 2025. As the bull market gains traction, Pudgy Penguins could follow a trajectory similar to SHIB’s, using its NFT legacy to fuel further gains in the meme coin sector.

Floki (FLOKI): Community-Driven with Long-Term Vision

Floki, inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu, has made significant strides to become more than just a meme. With a trading price around $0.0001086 and a market cap of $1.93 billion, FLOKI continues to stay relevant through both utility and marketing. Despite a 7-day dip of 18.2%, FLOKI still managed a 1.8% gain in recent trading sessions. Its ascending triangle pattern on the charts suggests that a breakout could be around the corner.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): The OG Frog Finds New Strength

While Little Pepe is the newest green hero, the original Pepe Coin (PEPE) remains a fierce competitor in its own right. PEPE is trading at about $0.00001045 with a 24-hour trading volume of $406.8 million and a market cap of $4.39 billion. It has experienced a 43.55% price jump in the past month despite short-term dips. PEPE continues to benefit from massive social buzz and consistent technical performance. With new ecosystem developments on the horizon and a loyal base of supporters, many believe PEPE is preparing for another run that could rival its earlier peaks.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin may have started the meme coin movement, but the race is far from over. As the crypto market braces for another potential bull run, newer projects like Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are not just entering the conversation—they’re reshaping it. From innovative technology to massive community interest, LILPEPE shows all the hallmarks of a future giant in the meme coin space. Alongside it, PENGU, FLOKI, and PEPE each bring their unique strengths and massive potential to challenge the DOGE throne. The stage is set, the buyers are watching, and the next meme coin explosion may already be underway.

