4 PKK/KCK suspects arrested across Turkey

At least four PKK/KCK terror suspects have been arrested in an anti-terror operation across Turkey on Saturday, Anadolu agency reported citing security sources.

In separate raids, four suspects were arrested in three provinces, including Istanbul, Van, and Izmir, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Digital material used in the propaganda for the terrorist organization was also seized.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

