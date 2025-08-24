4 suffer smoke poisoning in fire at Sadarak shopping center in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people suffered smoke inhalation during a fire at the Sadarak shopping center in Baku’s Garadagh district, News.Az informs referring to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

The union reported that the Republican Center for Emergency and Urgent Medical Care received notice of the fire on August 24 at around 11:50 (GMT+4). According to TABIB, three ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene.

"A total of four people sought medical help, two of them were hospitalized in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center after receiving primary care. Both were diagnosed with smoke poisoning and provided with the necessary medical care. Their condition is assessed as moderate, treatment is ongoing," TABIB said.

The two victims did not require hospitalization.

