40 days of public mourning announced in Iran

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death, known as Arba'een, holds deep spiritual significance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Khamenei’s death reportedly occurred following strikes by the United States and Israel, referred to as Operation Epic Fury/Lion’s Roar, on Saturday.

By declaring exactly 40 days of mourning, authorities appear to be invoking a powerful religious and cultural tradition while allowing time for a managed leadership transition.

The Supreme Leader’s office has announced a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned across the country.

The moment marks the end of a 37-year chapter in the history of the Islamic Republic. Khamenei succeeded the Islamic Revolution’s founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

Over more than three decades in power, he became known for his staunch opposition to Western influence and his firm grip over Iran’s political and religious institutions.

