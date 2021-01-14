409 people receive Azerbaijani citizenship in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 52 foreigners applied for refugee status in Azerbaijan over 2020, Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference on Thursday.

In 2019, the number of people who applied for refugee status in the country was 404, Huseynov said.

“In 2020, 409 people received the citizenship of Azerbaijan, 8 people were restored to citizenship. As previously reported, Azerbaijani citizenship was also granted to the mothers of three martyrs,” he added.

News.Az