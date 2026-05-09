US Senate to review landmark crypto regulation bill next week

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The US Senate is preparing to take up long-awaited cryptocurrency legislation next week, marking a potentially pivotal moment for the digital asset industry in the United States.

The Senate Banking Committee, led by Senator Tim Scott, is scheduled to hold an executive session on May 14 in Washington, D.C. to consider the proposed legislation known as the “Clarity Act,”, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The bill aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, clarifying whether digital tokens should be classified as securities, commodities, or another category. If passed, it could significantly reduce legal uncertainty for crypto firms and accelerate broader market adoption.

The proposed legislation has been the subject of prolonged debate between the crypto industry and traditional banking institutions. One of the most contentious elements involves rules around stablecoins—digital assets pegged to the US dollar.

A compromise provision in the bill would prohibit customer rewards on idle stablecoin holdings, while still allowing incentives for certain transactions such as payments. Banking groups argue the measure could weaken traditional deposit systems, while crypto firms say restrictions could limit competition and innovation.

The bill also reflects ongoing tensions over financial stability, consumer protection, and the evolving role of digital assets within the broader financial system.

Industry supporters are urging swift passage of the legislation, arguing that regulatory clarity is essential for the United States to remain competitive in the global crypto market. However, opposition remains among some lawmakers, particularly Democrats, who say the bill does not go far enough on anti-money laundering safeguards and restrictions on political involvement in crypto ventures.

To advance, the legislation would require bipartisan support in the Senate, with at least seven Democrats needed for approval.

The House of Representatives passed its version of the Clarity Act in July last year, but the Senate must approve the bill before it can move to the President’s desk.

The debate comes amid growing political attention on digital assets, with crypto increasingly becoming a key policy and campaign issue in Washington.

News.Az