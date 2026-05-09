Mexico reaffirms protection of nationals aboard Gaza-bound aid flotilla

The country’s Foreign Ministry said it is reinforcing diplomatic and consular efforts to safeguard the rights and safety of Mexican nationals traveling with the Global Sumud Flotilla, acting under instructions from President Claudia Sheinbaum, News.Az reports, citing AA.

According to the ministry, Mexican citizens remain in contact with authorities, and embassies and consulates in the region are actively monitoring their situation. Officials also confirmed that one Mexican participant who was previously detained returned to Mexico City after diplomatic intervention, while the remaining nationals are reported to be in stable condition.

The Foreign Ministry has urged Israel to ensure the physical and psychological well-being of its citizens and guarantee access to consular assistance, stressing the importance of compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law.

The Global Sumud Flotilla mission, aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenging the ongoing blockade, was intercepted by Israeli forces in late April off the coast of Crete. Reports indicate that activists aboard multiple vessels were detained during the operation in international waters.

The ministry added that it continues to hold regular meetings with families of those involved and remains engaged in ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure their safe return and protection abroad.

Mexico reiterated its broader commitment to protecting its nationals overseas and promoting peaceful resolution of international disputes through diplomatic channels.

The incident comes amid heightened global scrutiny of humanitarian access to Gaza and continued international debate over maritime enforcement actions in the region.