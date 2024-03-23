41-year-old Azerbaijani was killed in terrorist attack in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operational headquarters established in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region, has updated information regarding killed and injured.

According to Operational Headquarters, Azerbaijani Huseynov Vugar Fuad oglu, born in 1983, died during the attack.

Note that a terrorist attack was carried out at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening. Unidentified gunmen armed with assault rifles went on a shooting spree. An explosion rocked the building, starting a fire.

