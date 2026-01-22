4.4-magnitude earthquake hits off British Columbia coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck off the coast of British Columbia, with provincial emergency officials saying no damage or injuries are expected.

The quake was recorded just before 4 p.m. off the southern tip of the Haida Gwaii archipelago, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earthquakes Canada said the tremor is not expected to generate a tsunami.

Data from the federal agency shows the earthquake hit at a depth of 20 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada says earthquakes between a magnitude of 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but rarely cause damage.

The quake occurred in the vicinity of the Queen Charlotte plate boundary, an area scientists say has the potential to generate the largest "megathrust" earthquakes and tsunamis. The plate boundary that extends from southern Haida Gwaii to southeast Alaska was the site of Canada's two largest earthquakes in recent history — a magnitude-8.1 quake in 1949 and the magnitude-7.8 quake in 2012.

