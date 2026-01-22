4.4-magnitude earthquake hits off British Columbia coast
Source: britishcolumbia.com
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck off the coast of British Columbia, with provincial emergency officials saying no damage or injuries are expected.
The quake was recorded just before 4 p.m. off the southern tip of the Haida Gwaii archipelago, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Earthquakes Canada said the tremor is not expected to generate a tsunami.
Data from the federal agency shows the earthquake hit at a depth of 20 kilometres.
Earthquakes Canada says earthquakes between a magnitude of 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but rarely cause damage.