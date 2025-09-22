4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Mount Athos in northern Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mount Athos in northern Greece early Monday morning.

Authorities report no injuries or damage from the tremor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics said the quake hit at 4.20 a.m. local time, with its epicenter 11 km (7 miles) west-northwest of Karyes, the administrative capital of Mount Athos, at a depth of 12 km.

Mount Athos is home to medieval, male-only monastic communities. Greece, one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone countries, lies on the boundary of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, whose constant interaction triggers frequent seismic activity.

News.Az