483 workers of Armenia’s tax and customs bodies to be made redundant

It is planned to make redundant 483 workers in the tax and customs bodies of Armenia.

The draft bill on reforms in the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia was approved at the Cabinet session on Thursday.

According to acting Chairman of SRC, Vardan Harutyunyan, it is panned to enlarge the subdivisions in charge of the tax and customs service and reduce the number of workers.

