Yandex metrika counter

49 dead as An-24 passenger plane crashes in Russia -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
49 dead as An-24 passenger plane crashes in Russia -VIDEO
Photo: TASS

According to preliminary information, all passengers and crew members of the crashed "An-24" aircraft have died, News.az reports, citing Russian media.
Air traffic controllers lost contact on Thursday with an An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people in Russia's far east, and a search was under way, the regional governor said.
 
The local emergencies ministry said the plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.
 
Regional governor Vasily Orlov said that according to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      