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The reported drone strike on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has once again drawn global attention to one of the most dangerous flashpoints of the Russia Ukraine war.

Although no radiation leak or major safety incident has been reported, the attack has renewed concerns about the risks associated with military operations near a nuclear facility, News.az reports.

As Europe's largest nuclear power station remains at the center of a prolonged conflict, questions continue to emerge about the plant's safety, its strategic importance and the potential consequences of future attacks.

What happened at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant?

A drone reportedly struck part of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, causing damage to a section of the facility associated with one of its power units. According to initial reports, the impact affected a turbine hall area rather than a reactor building. Authorities stated that no critical safety systems were damaged and that there was no release of radiation.

The incident is the latest in a series of military related events involving the plant since the beginning of the war. Previous episodes have included shelling, drone activity, damage to support infrastructure and disruptions to external power lines that are essential for maintaining nuclear safety.

Although the physical damage from the latest strike appears limited, the event has once again highlighted the vulnerability of a nuclear facility located near an active conflict zone.

Why is the Zaporizhzhia plant so important?

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear energy facility in Europe and one of the largest in the world. Before the war, it played a major role in Ukraine's electricity production, supplying a significant share of the country's power needs.

The plant consists of six large reactors and extensive support infrastructure. Because of its size and strategic importance, any incident involving the facility immediately attracts international attention.

Beyond its role in energy production, the plant has become a symbol of the broader security risks associated with warfare around critical infrastructure. Governments and international organizations closely monitor developments there because any serious nuclear accident could have consequences extending far beyond Ukraine.

Is there a radiation leak?

No.

Officials and nuclear safety experts have reported that radiation levels remain normal following the latest incident. Monitoring systems have not detected any abnormal increase in radiation around the facility.

This is an important distinction because many people immediately associate attacks on nuclear facilities with catastrophic accidents. In this case, available information indicates that reactor safety systems remain intact and that there is no immediate threat to public health from radiation exposure.

However, experts caution that the absence of a leak today does not eliminate concerns about future risks if military activity continues around the plant.

Are the reactors operating?

No.

All six reactors at the facility remain shut down. The reactors have been placed in a state designed to minimize operational risks while maintaining safety requirements.

Many people assume that a shut down reactor presents no danger, but this is not entirely accurate. Even when reactors are not generating electricity, nuclear fuel continues to produce heat and must be cooled. In addition, spent fuel storage facilities require constant monitoring and protection.

As a result, the plant still depends on functioning safety systems, trained personnel and reliable access to electricity.

Why is a drone strike still dangerous if the reactors are shut down?

A nuclear power plant is much more than its reactors.

The facility contains cooling systems, power supply equipment, emergency generators, control rooms, communication networks, fuel storage areas and radiation monitoring systems. Damage to any of these components could complicate efforts to maintain safe operations.

Experts often point out that the greatest danger may not come from a direct hit on a reactor itself but from cumulative damage to supporting infrastructure. Repeated attacks can increase pressure on operators, weaken backup systems and create conditions in which a future emergency becomes more difficult to manage.

For this reason, every attack near the plant is viewed as a serious concern even when no immediate nuclear accident occurs.

Who currently controls the plant?

The facility has been under Russian control since the early stages of the conflict in 2022.

Although the plant remains physically intact, its location near active front lines has transformed it from an energy asset into a strategic military and political issue. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of actions that endanger the plant.

The continued presence of military activity in the surrounding area has made the facility one of the most closely watched locations in the conflict.

Why do international organizations keep warning about Zaporizhzhia?

International nuclear experts have repeatedly stressed that military operations and nuclear facilities should never overlap.

The concern is not necessarily that a single strike will cause an immediate disaster. Instead, experts worry about the cumulative effect of repeated incidents. Every attack introduces uncertainty and increases the possibility of human error, equipment failure or unexpected complications.

Nuclear safety depends on multiple layers of protection. When those layers face continuous pressure from conflict related events, the overall risk increases.

This is why international organizations continue to call for restraint and the protection of nuclear infrastructure.

Could a disaster similar to Chernobyl happen?

Most experts believe the circumstances are very different from those that led to the Chernobyl disaster.

The reactor design at Zaporizhzhia differs significantly from the design used at Chernobyl. In addition, the reactors are currently shut down, reducing many operational risks.

That said, experts caution against dismissing the possibility of serious consequences from military activity around the plant. While a Chernobyl style event is considered unlikely, damage to cooling systems, power supplies or spent fuel facilities could still create significant challenges.

The goal of nuclear safety efforts is to prevent any scenario in which such risks could emerge.

Why are external power lines so important?

One of the most critical aspects of nuclear safety is maintaining access to electricity.

Even when reactors are shut down, cooling systems require power. If external power lines are damaged, operators must rely on backup systems such as diesel generators.

The plant has experienced multiple disruptions to external power connections since the conflict began. Each disruption has raised concerns because backup systems are designed for emergencies rather than long term dependence.

Nuclear experts generally view the protection of external power supplies as one of the most important factors in maintaining safety at the facility.

What role do emergency generators play?

Emergency generators serve as a backup source of electricity if external power is lost.

These systems are designed to keep essential equipment operating during emergencies. Cooling pumps, monitoring devices and safety systems can continue functioning even if normal electricity supplies are interrupted.

However, experts emphasize that emergency generators are not a perfect solution. They require fuel, maintenance and regular testing. A prolonged crisis involving repeated power losses could place additional strain on these systems.

That is why preserving stable external power connections remains a top priority.

Has the plant been targeted before?

Yes.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the plant has experienced numerous security incidents. These have included shelling near reactor buildings, drone activity around the site, damage to monitoring equipment and repeated disruptions to power infrastructure.

Each incident has contributed to growing international concern.

Although major nuclear safety systems have continued to function, experts warn that repeated attacks increase the possibility of an accident over time.

What would happen if safety systems failed?

A complete failure of multiple safety systems would represent a serious emergency.

Nuclear facilities are designed with multiple layers of protection to prevent accidents. If one system fails, others are intended to compensate. This approach is known as defense in depth.

However, experts note that prolonged conflict can create complex situations in which several systems face simultaneous challenges. Such circumstances are precisely what international observers seek to avoid.

At present, there is no indication that the latest drone strike created such conditions.

What does this mean for Europe?

Any major nuclear incident at Zaporizhzhia would have implications far beyond Ukraine.

Radioactive contamination does not respect national borders. Depending on weather conditions and the nature of an accident, neighboring countries could also be affected.

This is one reason why governments across Europe continue to monitor developments at the plant closely. The facility is not merely a Ukrainian issue but a matter of broader regional and international security.

What happens next?

The immediate situation appears stable, with no reported radiation leak and no indication of damage to critical reactor safety systems.

Nevertheless, the latest drone strike serves as another reminder that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains exposed to the dangers of an ongoing conflict. As long as military activity continues in the surrounding region, concerns about nuclear safety are unlikely to disappear.

For international observers, the key challenge remains preventing future incidents before they create a situation that is far more difficult to control. While the plant is currently stable, the latest attack demonstrates that one of Europe's most important nuclear facilities continues to operate under extraordinary and potentially dangerous circumstances.

News.Az