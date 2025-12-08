Yandex metrika counter

4.9-magnitude quake jolts Antalya, Türkiye

  • Region
  • Share
4.9-magnitude quake jolts Antalya, Türkiye
Photo: Anadolu Agency

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 28.25 kilometers.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      