4.9-magnitude quake jolts Antalya, Türkiye
Photo: Anadolu Agency
An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 28.25 kilometers.