4th SOCAR Forum kicks off in Baku

Dedicated to the 96th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum: Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals has got underway in Baku, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, First Vice-President of SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade, Vice President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy & Region at BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev and Director of Communications at UkrGazVydobuvannya Volodimir Gaidash shared their views about the Forum.

Convened annually since 2016, this year’s Forum brings together nearly 300 participants from over 20 countries and top managers from the leading national and overseas companies and fuel-energy, petrochemical and logistics facilities in the Caspian region and Central Asia as well as relevant forefront experts, analysts, representatives from the diplomatic corps, and a wide range of other specialists. The Forum offers participants the opportunity to gain insights into the prospects of oil & gas industry development in Azerbaijan, oil & gas markets in the Caspian region and Central Asia, hydrocarbon logistics and transit potential, major export routes, crude and products trade flows, modernization of the refineries and petrochemical plants, innovative technologies in the oil & gas industry, and explore various other observations and expert opinion.

