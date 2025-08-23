5 best cryptos to buy that could give you historic gains like Shiba Inu (SHIB) did in 2021

Several projects are poised for rapid growth in 2025 as the crypto space evolves at an unprecedented rate. Missing them today may echo investors' regret about Shiba Inu in 2021. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) could make historic advances.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Future Meme Coin

Little Pepe, one of the most anticipated meme coins for 2025, is in its 11th presale stage at $0.0020 and will move to $0.0021 in the next stage. Across all stages, this presale has raised $20,725,756 of its $22,325,000 goal, selling 13.38 billion tokens and leaving 870 million tokens unsold. The project boasts a rapidly growing community, comprising 33,119 holders, 26,000 active Telegram members, and 26,000 Twitter followers. Its strong tokenomics include a 26.5% presale, 30% chain reserves, 10% liquidity, 10% DEX allocation, and 13.5% staking and rewards, all with 0% transaction tax. Little Pepe's $777,000 prize, which has garnered 229,000 submissions, expanded its reach. With momentum, it might mirror Dogecoin and Shiba Inu's viral growth and post-listing triple- or quadruple-digit increases.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Coin Still Has Bite

Dogecoin, the meme coin pioneer, continues to evolve after over a decade. DOGE, worth $33–34 billion USD and trading at $0.22, nevertheless attracts attention. Whale activity has increased, with major holders accumulating 2 billion DOGE in the past week—worth $500 million at current rates. Their holdings rose to 27.6 billion DOGE, the largest in almost a month, following a significant buying spree. Real-world usage cases include Tesla and AMC Theatres accepting DOGE. Its widespread acceptance provides it with an edge over many speculative investments. If current whale accumulation trends continue, DOGE will reach $1 in the subsequent cycles, keeping it relevant as a cultural icon and financial opportunity.

Cardano (ADA): Institutional Momentum Smart Contract Platform

Methodical blockchain development is a hallmark of Cardano, trading between $0.94 and $0.96 with a market cap of $34 to $36 billion. Over 11,000 redemptions for 250 million NIGHT tokens have been registered in the Glacier Drop campaign, according to its inventor. Crypto ETF interest boosts Cardano's development potential. Industry researcher Geraci reports that more than $26 billion has entered the crypto ETF market this year, with $7 billion coming into Ethereum spot ETFs alone, making ADA a good candidate for institutional funding. Cardano's solid technology foundation and significant institutional exposure position it for sustained growth. If blockchain use increases, ADA may reach $3 in the following market cycle.

Ripple (XRP): Cross-Border Payments Leader

Ripple has long led blockchain-based payments, and its recent advancements may extend that dominance. A partnership with Wellgistics Health boosted XRP, which trades between $3.06 and $3.12 with a market cap of $180 to $185 billion. XRP Ledger-powered payments are introduced to over 6,500 independent pharmacies and 200 manufacturers in the US, enabling quick transactions, decreased rates, and circumventing established payment systems. Experts use this real-world integration to guess how XRP will expand over time. XRP's upside may not be as big as that of new coins because it is already worth a lot, but its steady, long-term gains make it attractive to both retail and institutional investors.

Near Protocol (NEAR): Scalable Blockchain With Growing Institutional Adoption

A strong technological base and growing institutional interest have made NEAR Protocol popular. NEAR, priced between $2.68 and $2.80 with a market cap of $3.3 to $3.4 billion, just upgraded to Nightshade 2.0, which improves transaction throughput and scalability. Bitwise's European NEAR Staking ETP launch highlights institutional acceptance. NEAR's roadmap and enhancements favour quick appreciation. If the crypto market stays positive, analysts predict NEAR could reach $10 in the following years due to its performance improvements and market expansion.

Conclusion

In today’s rapidly evolving crypto market, hesitating even for a moment can cost you more than you’d think. Remember when folks watched Shiba Inu’s 2021 surge from the sidelines? Letting that memory fade while overlooking LILPEPE, DOGE, ADA, XRP, and NEAR today might land you in the same spot again. Each token boasts distinct catalysts. Risk, of course, is part of the equation. Risk is part of the deal, of course, but the technical setups are so appealing that placing a small, calculated bet and riding the coming bumps seems like a smart strategy for anyone comfortable with the space.

